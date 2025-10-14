Musik London tickets

Experience the electrifying return of Billie Trix in Musik, a one-woman show starring the acclaimed Frances Barber. Running from 14 to 25 October at Wilton's Music Hall, this production offers a unique theatrical experience in one of London's most historic venues.

About Musik

Musik is a bold, fast-paced monologue tracing the extraordinary life of Billie Trix — cult icon, rock star, and eternal outsider. From her birth in post-war Berlin to her rise through decades of political upheaval, pop culture, and personal chaos, Billie delivers her story with unfiltered honesty and biting humour.

As she moves from underground art scenes to global fame, Billie reflects on the highs, the lows, and the absurdity of celebrity. Featuring sharp storytelling and six original songs by The Pet Shop Boys, Musik is a provocative and darkly funny portrait of a woman who refuses to be forgotten.

It's worth the applause

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Mesmeric Frances Barber delivers barbed one-liners, banging songs and beautifully crafted subversion’ - Edinburgh Evening News

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A not-be-missed totally immersing experience by one of the great stage performers of our time. Blown away just doesn’t cover it!’ - Londontheatre1

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘The script is one long cocaine-and-Jack-Daniels-fuelled stream of consciousness that Frances Barber puts absolutely everything into. She is simply staggering’ - Attitude magazine

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘This is a show destined to fall into cult classic status and cements Frances Barber as one of theatre’s most versatile performers’ - Metro

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Beautifully disturbing songs by Pet Shop Boys’ - The Sunday Times

Musik cast

Billie Trix - Frances Barber

Musik creatives