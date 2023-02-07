Much Ado About Nothing tickets are available now

Shakespearean slapstick comedy meets television romance in Debris Stevenson’s modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. Hide behind the scenes and witness the best and the worst in this game of match-making and malicious manipulation. Tickets for Much Ado About Nothing are available now, for viewings at the Duke of York’s Theatre, London!

About Much Ado About Nothing

This modern reimagined production of Much Ado About Nothing plays on the complexity of love through the essence of reality TV. Witness as Britain’s best young talent is thrown into an intense atmosphere of giddiness, gossip, and deceit.

The centuries-old tale of Shakespeare’s comedy has shaken stages with its innovative representation of ‘noting’ (a form of rumouring and gossiping). Originally set in Messina, protagonists Benedick and Beatrice are tricked into confessing their love for each other by those around them.

Fused with the original themes of the production and a reality television ambience, Much Ado About Nothing references the power of secrets and trickery and the chaos that ensues when they are laced with love. Who will betray who in Much Ado About Nothing?

The cast and creatives of Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing is written by the iconic William Shakespeare and is reimagined by Debris Stevenson and directed by Josie Daxter. Stevenson is a renowned writer, a Grime poet and a hybrid actor, her work explores the intersectional, unexpected, and unjust, often making her audiences muse and laugh. Casting for Much Ado About Nothing is yet to be announced!

To witness this brilliant retelling of William Shakespeare's comedy, book tickets for Much Ado About Nothing today!