Playing for one night only, meet the woman behind the man in the sun. Mozart: Her Story – The New Musical (In Concert) shines a light on a sister who has stood in the shadows for too long. Book tickets today, and discover the fascinating life of Nan Mozart.

What is Mozart: Her Story – The New Musical (In Concert) about?

Wolfgang’s sister, Nan Mozart, is a brilliant composer who struggles to be seen and heard in the male-dominated 18th century court. When the young virtuosa, who is arguably more talented than her brother, is silenced and banned from all artistic endeavours, she rebels. In this untold story of the greatest composer of all time, two estranged siblings embark on a journey of love, hate, tragedy, and redemption.

Continuing the musical’s tradition of creative radicalism, Mozart: Her Story —The New Musical breaks new ground as it marries Mozart’s classics with over twenty contemporary originals.

Facts and critical acclaim

In addition to his six nominations, director Sean Foley is also the recipient of two Olivier Awards. He most recently penned the hilarious Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical and will direct the world premiere of Dr Strangelove later this year.

Tegan Summer is the recipient of this year's Political and Public Life Arts & Culture award, which was presented to him at the House of Commons.

Nan Mozart was a highly talented harpsichord player and fortepianist. In their early tours, Nan regularly received top billing ahead of her younger brother, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Mozart: Her Story – The New Musical (In Concert) creatives

Director: Sean Foley

Sean Foley Book and Lyrics: Tegan Summer

Tegan Summer Music and Additional Lyrics: Gregory Nabours

Gregory Nabours Choreographer: Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson

Mozart: Her Story – The New Musical (In Concert) cast

