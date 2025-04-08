More London tickets

More is a modern-day reimagining of Charles Dickens’s Great Expectation, relocated to London. Written by and starring Mahlon Prince, More is part of MTFestUK 2025. Book your official tickets now!

About More

Pip is a young man of Caribbean descent, orphaned by the bureaucratic nightmare of the Windrush Scandal that caught his parents in legal limbo. Brought up by his sister and her partner, Pip hopes for a better life. When he encounters eccentric, wealthy Miss Havisham and her daughter Estella, he’s sucked into a world of privilege, love, and betrayal. Through ups and downs, he chases ambition, redemption and a place to call home.

It's Worth The Applause

One of Charles Dickens’s most well-known novels, Great Expectations has been translated into many languages and adapted for both stage and screen countless times.

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay starrred as Jack Kelly in Newsies at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, and was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Musical.

More Cast

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay – Herbert

– Herbert Lauren Azania – Biddy/Havisham

– Biddy/Havisham Dujonna Gift – Estella

– Estella Mahlon Prince – Pip

– Pip Obioma Ugoala - Joe

More Creatives