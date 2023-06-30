Menu
    Modest Tickets at the Kiln Theatre , London

    Modest

    Elizabeth Thompson, the baddest, bitchin' babe of art, comes to the Kiln Theatre!

    Important information

    Child policy
    The production is suitable for ages 14+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    30 June – 15 July 2023
    Access
    Captioned: Mon 10 July, 7.30pm Relaxed Performance: Wed 12 July, 2.30pm Touch Tour: Thu 13 July, 6pm Audio Described: Thu 13 July, 7.30pm

    Next Available Performances of Modest

    TODAY is 27th March 2023

    Tags:

    Musical

