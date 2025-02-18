Miss I-Doll London tickets

Following a critically acclaimed run at Seven Dials Playhouse, which starred Mean Girls’ Queen Bee, Georgina Castle, Miss I-Doll returns to London! Playing a strictly limited run at The Other Palace Studio, book your official tickets today.

About Miss I-Doll

An explosive one-actress-one-pianist comedy musical, Miss I-Doll is a modern tale of capitalism gone wrong, a rollercoaster of satire, laughter and pop music.

The show sees one performer playing several characters gathering in a grotesque situation: the final of a reality show, streamed on National TV where contradictions and nonsense of our time shamelessly emerge. It is a funny and fast-paced dark comedy about a young woman who wants to reclaim her identity and power in a deceptive and not-so-inclusive-as-it-seems-to-be society driven by shallow and unrealistic media-generated standards.

Miss I-Doll Cast

Casting to be announced.