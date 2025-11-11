Midnight London tickets

Midnight is a bold new musical is a sweeping story of love, conflict, and the search for understanding. Playing at Sadler’s Wells for a strictly limited engagement, book your official tickets to Midnight today.

About Midnight

Set in the nineteenth-century American South, this powerful new musical follows in the footsteps of Hamilton, Les Misérables and Rent, with a vibrant score blending gospel, R&B, classical, pop, rock, folk and musical theatre.

Through soaring music and evocative storytelling, it invites audiences to see the world through another’s eyes - reminding us that while we can’t choose the roles life gives us, we can choose how we play them.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+, and includes themes of murder and racism.