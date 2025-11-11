Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Midnight – A New Original Musical Tickets at the Sadler's Wells East, London

    Midnight – A New Original Musical

    A story of love, conflict, and understanding.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2hrs 35mins
    Performance dates
    11 - 15 November 2025

    Next Available Performances of Midnight – A New Original Musical

    TODAY is 17th October 2025

    November 2025

    Tags:

    MusicalContemporary TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies