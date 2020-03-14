Message In A Bottle tickets are now available!

This spectacular new dance-theatre show from multi–Olivier Award nominee, Kate Prince (Some Like It Hip Hop, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) is set to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting. Don’t miss your chance to see this explosive and emotive celebration of music and dance. Book your tickets today!

What is Message In A Bottle about?

Three siblings, three stories. A village alive with joyous celebrations is suddenly under siege. Everything is about to change forever. Message In A Bottle combines a mix of dance styles, razor-sharp footwork, and breathtaking athleticism against a soundtrack of Sting’s most notable works, including; Roxanne, Every Breath You Take, Walking on the Moon, Fields of Gold, and Englishman In New York.

One of the world’s best-selling music artists in the world, Sting has sold over 100 million records, won countless awards, and been nominated for 4 Oscars. Experience these well-known songs like never before as an exceptional cast of dancers bring his words to life in this vital and uplifting story of humanity and hope.

