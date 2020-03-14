Menu
    Message In A Bottle Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Message In A Bottle

    Kate Prince brings the music of Sting to life in her stunning new production.

    146 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    1 hour 50 minutes (including one 20 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    4 - 14 October 2023
    Content
    There are some scenes of an adult nature, including sexual violence and drug use
    Special notice

    Children under 5 will not be admitted.

    Message In A Bottle Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (146 customer reviews)

    Lara Nascimento

    14 March 20

    amazing performance and great view from where we were sitting - not expensive price for the quality of the view and the performance!

    claire hall

    14 March 20

    Outstanding

    TODAY is 10th July 2023

    October 2023

