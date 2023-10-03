Tickets for Mean Gals are available now!

It’s October 3rd, so celebrate ‘Mean Girls Day’ in the campest way possible... with drag queens! This one-night-only concert is bringing all of the highs, lows and drama of High School productions to London’s Lyric Theatre in a way that is both fierce and fetch. Book your tickets now!

About Mean Gals

Go back to school with your favourite High School movies including Mean Girls, High School Musical, Cluless, Grease, Glee, Heathers, Pitch Perfect and more. This camptastic parody, musical, cabaret extravaganza told by some of the best drag performers will have you laughing, dancing, and quoting along with your favourite moments from your favourite high school movies and tv shows!

The cast and creatives for Mean Gals

Whilst casting for Mean Gals is yet to be confirmed, the show is directed by Christopher D. Clegg, one of the top 100 theatre makers in the whole country with an eye for drag entertainment.

Chris founded drag production company TuckShop in 2018, producing shows such as Gals Aloud, Death Drop, Cinderella, Dick Whittington, Tuckshop West End, and more. TuckShop, as well as producing larger theatre productions, keep one foot in the drag community, running club and drag nights, competitions, and providing merch for some of the UKs biggest Drag stars, so its safe to say that Chris will be recruiting some fabulous queens for this extravaganza.

