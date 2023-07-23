Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Masquerade Tickets at the St Pauls Church, Covent Garden, London

    Masquerade

    It's not inside your mind, it's Masquerade…A Musical Theatre Celebration

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 6+
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    23 July 2023

    Next Available Performances of Masquerade

    TODAY is 24th May 2023

    July 2023

    Tags:

    MusicalConcertsBest Of BritishLimited RunAn Audience With...Best family shows

    We use cookies