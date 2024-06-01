Marie Curie the Musical London Tickets

A story of life and death, Marie Curie the Musical has already captivated audiences in Korea with its sweeping score and powerful message. The musical celebrating the life of the fierce and fearless female immigrant will be presented to English-speaking audiences for the very first time. Don’t miss your chance to see this breathtaking display of courage and resilience, book your tickets now.

What is Marie Curie the Musical about?

Physicist. Pioneer. Parent.

Marie Curie travels from her native Poland to study at Sorbonne University in Paris, certain that she can make a name for herself and change the course of science in the process.

Studious and steadfast, the young scientist quickly discovers Radium, a new chemical element, making history as the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize. She has achieved her life’s ambition, but she is faced with an overwhelming moral dilemma. Whilst Marie is discovering the lifesaving potential of Radium to cure cancer, factory workers handing the substance are succumbing to the insidious grip of radium poisoning. Her discovery has the potential to kill and cure.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Marie Curie discovered polonium and radium and championed the use of radiation in medicine, saving countless lives at the cost of her own.

Marie Curie was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, the first person to win a Nobel Prize twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two scientific fields.

The Marie Curie foundation, which was set up in the scientist’s name, was created to treat female cancer patients with radiology. Now the hospice supports anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and has so far raised £170 million, and treated more than 1.2 million people.

Marie Curie creatives

Book & Lyrics : Seen Choun

: Seen Choun Music : Jongyoon Choi

: Jongyoon Choi Director : Sarah Meadows

: Sarah Meadows Musical Director : Emma Fraser

: Emma Fraser English Book Adaptation : Tom Ramsay

: Tom Ramsay English Lyrics : Emma Fraser

: Emma Fraser Choreographer : Joanna Goodwin

: Joanna Goodwin Sound Designer: Andrew Johnson

Marie Curie cast

Casting to be announced