    Marie & Rosetta Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    Marie & Rosetta

    God don’t want the Devil to have all the good music right?

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    1 hour 40 mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    2 - 24 May 2025
    Access
    Audio Described Performance: 15 May 2025, 20:00 & 17 May 2025, 15:00. Captioned Performance: 24 May 2025, 15:00.

    MusicalDrama TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

