Marie & Rosetta Tickets
Olivier Award-winning star Beverley Knight (Memphis, Sylvia, Sister Act) stars in this roof-raising play full of gospel joy. Featuring heavenly powerhouse rock and gospel numbers, the play explores the true story of American singer and songwriter Rosetta Tharpe - the acclaimed ‘godmother of rock ‘n’ roll’. Marie & Rosetta is directed by Stage Debut Award-winner, Monique Touko. Don’t miss this UK premiere. Book your tickets for this joyous production today.
About Marie & Rosetta
God don’t want the Devil to have all the good music right?
Mississippi, 1946. Sister Rosetta has changed the face of gospel music with her exuberant, electric guitar-playing style. Shunned by straitlaced church folk for performing in nightclubs and glorying in rhythm and blues, she’s persuaded the saintly young singer Marie to join her on a tour of the segregated southern States. But first she has to convert Marie’s pure Sunday sound into something that has just a little more swing…
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Beverly Knight is considered one of the world’s most acclaimed soul singers. A three-time Olivier Award nominee, she won in 2023 for her role in Sylvia.
- This role marks Beverly Knight’s professional play debut.
- Monique Touko won the the 2022 Stage Debut Award for Best Director. Her acclaimed productions include The Boy at the Back of the Class, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Wedding Band and G.
- Marie & Rosetta made it’s world premiere Off-Broadway in 2016, and starred Rebecca Naomi Jones and Kecia Lewis.
Marie & Rosetta Cast
- Rosetta Tharpe - Beverley Knight
Marie & Rosetta Creatives
- Writer - George Brant
- Director - Monique Touko