Marie & Rosetta Tickets

Olivier Award-winning star Beverley Knight (Memphis, Sylvia, Sister Act) stars in this roof-raising play full of gospel joy. Featuring heavenly powerhouse rock and gospel numbers, the play explores the true story of American singer and songwriter Rosetta Tharpe - the acclaimed ‘godmother of rock ‘n’ roll’. Marie & Rosetta is directed by Stage Debut Award-winner, Monique Touko. Don’t miss this UK premiere. Book your tickets for this joyous production today.

About Marie & Rosetta

God don’t want the Devil to have all the good music right?

Mississippi, 1946. Sister Rosetta has changed the face of gospel music with her exuberant, electric guitar-playing style. Shunned by straitlaced church folk for performing in nightclubs and glorying in rhythm and blues, she’s persuaded the saintly young singer Marie to join her on a tour of the segregated southern States. But first she has to convert Marie’s pure Sunday sound into something that has just a little more swing…

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Beverly Knight is considered one of the world's most acclaimed soul singers. A three-time Olivier Award nominee, she won in 2023 for her role in Sylvia. This role marks Beverly Knight's professional play debut.



Monique Touko won the the 2022 Stage Debut Award for Best Director. Her acclaimed productions include The Boy at the Back of the Class, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Wedding Band and G. Marie & Rosetta made it's world premiere Off-Broadway in 2016, and starred Rebecca Naomi Jones and Kecia Lewis.



Marie & Rosetta Cast

Rosetta Tharpe - Beverley Knight

Marie & Rosetta Creatives