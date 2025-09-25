Manic Street Creatures London tickets

This critically acclaimed, multi award-winning piece of gig theatre returns for a strictly limited run. Playing at the Kiln Theatre, book your official tickets to Manic Street Creature today.

About Manic Street Creatures

Meet Ria, the powerhouse singer-songwriter at the heart of Manic Street Creatures_._ Talented, ambitious, and unstoppable, she leaves Lancashire behind and heads to Camden Town to chase her dreams.

As Ria begins recording her debut album with her band, she starts an electrifying journey through the highs and lows of love, ambition, and self-discovery. With every track laid down in the studio, memories resurface, emotions intensify, and the lines between music and reality blur.

A raw and unforgettable story of passion, heartbreak, and artistry, Manic Street Creatures is a celebration of the power of music to shape, and shatter, our lives.

It’s worth the applause

Maimuna Memon won an Olivier Award for her performance in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, having previously been nominated for her role in Standing at the Sky's Edge.

‘Memon is now proving her undeniable star power’ - Independent

‘Maimuna Memon is going to be massive’ - The Stage

‘What really stands out is Memon’s brilliant, evocative score’ - WhatsOnStage

‘Tender and transfixing’ - Scotsman

