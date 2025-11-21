Lover’s Actually London tickets

From the team behind the critically acclaimed, Homo Alone, all you’ll want for Christmas is… Lover’s, Actually. Playing a strictly limited run at The Other Palace Studio, book your official tickets today!

About Lover’s Actually

All I want for Christmas is… filthy fun, fabulous festivities, and enough naughty cheer to make Santa blush! This Christmas, we are serving up everything you could actually want – and then some, with this cheeky musical parody of Love Actually!

Will the Prime Minister finally get his Christmas wish? Will Mark steal his best friend’s new wife? Will we give the nation’s most beloved Christmas film a cheeky, festive kick in the mistletoe?! You’re damn right we will!

Get ready for another hilarious and downright dirty Christmas adventure. From Downing Street to The Other Palace, this naughty musical parody will remind you that, deep down, we’re all just Lovers Actually. So, if you want belly laughs and to be wooed by some cardboard cue cards, then this hilarious new musical parody is one to put down on your Christmas list!

It’s worth the applause!

Love Actually won 11 awards, including a BAFTA, Evening Standard British Film Award and London Critics Circle Film Award.

In 2007, following the success of Love Actually, Richard Curtis received the BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement. He also picked up the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at this year’s Oscars.

The makers of Lover’s Actually are no strangers to a Chritsmas parody, having premiered Homo Alone at The Other Palace Studio last year. The show received 5-star reviews and standing ovations every night!

Lover’s Actually creatives

Book - Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst