Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Lovers Actually Tickets at the Other Palace Studio, London

    Lovers Actually

    It's Lover's, actually

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+
    Running time
    2hrs
    Performance dates
    21 November 2025 - 4 January 2026

    Next Available Performances of Lovers Actually

    TODAY is 24th April 2025

    November 2025 December 2025 January 2026

    Tags:

    MusicalComedy ShowsChristmas Shows London TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies