Love Quirks London tickets
Following an award-winning Off-Broadway run, Love Quirks transfers to the Other Palace Studio for its highly-anticipated UK debut. Playing a strictly limited season, swipe right today!
About Love Quirks
Follow four heartbroken flatmates as they navigate the unpredictable world of modern love and tangle the lines between friendship, romance, and everything in between.
Hilarious, heartfelt, and refreshingly honest, Love Quirks invites audiences to confront their own romantic oddities, while showing them it could be a lot worse!
Match with this quirky, neurotic and poignant new musical, and see why everyone fell in love with the New York production.
It’s worth the applause!
- Winner of four Broadway World Off-Broadway Awards including Best Musical Production.
- ‘Wickedly witty…A sort of Friends-meets-Company mashup for today’s audience.’ - Theater Pizzazz
- ‘Within moments the audience is transported; losing themselves in the story…‘ - Stagebuddy
- ‘Love Quirks spins out as a pleasant romp through the modern mine-field of romantic and sexual relations…‘ - Nightlift Exchange
Love Quirks creatives
- Executive Producer, Composer & Lyricist - Seth Bisen-Hersh
- Associate Producer - Brian Childers
- Book - Mark Childers
- Director - Cecilie Fray
- Set Designer - Bob Sterrett
- Costume Designer - Alice McNicholas
- Lighting Designer - Ollie McNally
- Musical Director - Tom Noyes
Love Quirks cast
