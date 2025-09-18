Love Quirks London tickets

Following an award-winning Off-Broadway run, Love Quirks transfers to the Other Palace Studio for its highly-anticipated UK debut. Playing a strictly limited season, swipe right today!

About Love Quirks

Follow four heartbroken flatmates as they navigate the unpredictable world of modern love and tangle the lines between friendship, romance, and everything in between.

Hilarious, heartfelt, and refreshingly honest, Love Quirks invites audiences to confront their own romantic oddities, while showing them it could be a lot worse!

Match with this quirky, neurotic and poignant new musical, and see why everyone fell in love with the New York production.

It’s worth the applause!

Winner of four Broadway World Off-Broadway Awards including Best Musical Production.

‘Wickedly witty…A sort of Friends-meets-Company mashup for today’s audience.’ - Theater Pizzazz

‘Within moments the audience is transported; losing themselves in the story…‘ - Stagebuddy

‘Love Quirks spins out as a pleasant romp through the modern mine-field of romantic and sexual relations…‘ - Nightlift Exchange

Love Quirks creatives

Executive Producer, Composer & Lyricist - Seth Bisen-Hersh

- Seth Bisen-Hersh Associate Producer - Brian Childers

- Brian Childers Book - Mark Childers

- Mark Childers Director - Cecilie Fray

- Cecilie Fray Set Designer - Bob Sterrett

- Bob Sterrett Costume Designer - Alice McNicholas

- Alice McNicholas Lighting Designer - Ollie McNally

- Ollie McNally Musical Director - Tom Noyes

Love Quirks cast

Casting to be announced.