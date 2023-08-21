Love Never Dies In Concert tickets on sale now

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Love Never Dies returns to London’s West End this summer in a star-studded concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane for 3 performances only on 21-22 August 2023**.**

Love Never Dies In Concert 2023 cast

Broadway legend Norm Lewis (Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert, Jesus Christ Superstar) stars as The Phantom after a hugely successful run as the first African-American Phantom in the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera. Celinde Schoenmaker (Guys & Dolls, Rocketman) stars alongside him as Christine, following her appearance in London’s West End for the 30th anniversary of Phantom. Shaun Kerrison (My Fair Lady, A Christmas Carol) directs.

Don't miss tickets for Love Never Dies

Love Never Dies In Concert, which features the sensational 'Til I Hear You Sing and the heart-breaking Love Never Dies, is accompanied by the 27-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra.