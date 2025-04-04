Menu
    Love Can Tickets at the Other Palace Studio, London

    Love Can

    Could this curious vending machine mend your broken heart?

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    1 hour (no interval)
    Performance dates
    4 - 6 Apr 2025
    Content
    Trigger warnings: Mental Health Themes, Grief, Themes of illness and ageing.

