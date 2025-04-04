Love Can

Imagine if there were a vending machine that could not only satisfy your thirst but heal your heart...

Tucked-away in a corner of Central London, the Love Can vending machine offers something truly unique: temporary companions to fill the voids in your life. Whether it's a partner, a parent, a supportive boss, or even a lost loved one, Love Can provides users with brief but meaningful connections.

Love Can is a poignant and colourful anthology of four stories that delve into themes of love, loneliness, and hope in a world where genuine connections often feel out of reach.

Behind The Curtain

MTFestUK is a unique festival that providing a platform for composers to showcase and celebrate new musical theatre work. Creative teams from all backgrounds, across the UK and Internationally, are encouraged to apply. At the end of the process four new productions are selected from the open submissions. After this, the selected creative teams are given the opportunity to workshop and present their work in sharing sessions to audiences.

The MTFestUK aims to support upcoming, new and innovative musical theatre and also encourage audiences to come and experience, explore and engage with new musical theatre works in their earliest stages of development.

Worth The Applause

Love Can is written by one person creative team Charli Eglinton who recently was book writer for the musical Treason.

The show is directed by Dean Johnson, a graduate from Guildford School of Acting, who previously directed productions of Once, Bat Boy, Godspell and In the Heights.

Musical direction for Love Can comes from Jenny Deacon who has previously worked on Abba Voyage at the Abba Arena and the UK Tour of Six The Musical.

Please Bear In Mind

Please note, this production us recommended for ages 12+ and may contains themes covering mental health, grief, illness and ageing.