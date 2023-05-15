Tickets for Liza Pulman & Joe Stilgoe – A Couple of Swells are available now!

Liza Pulman (member the popular group Fascinating Aida) joins forces with celebrated musician and vocalist Joe Stilgoe in A Couple of Swells, an electrifying showcase of timeless classics that pays tribute to the music of the great songwriters of the 20th century. The performance promises to delight the senses, with Joe's exceptional piano skills pairing perfectly Liza's stunning vocals. Settle in for the night and book your tickets to see **Liza Pulman ** and Joe Stilgoe at London’s Duchess Theatre!

About Liza Pulman & Joe Stilgoe

Liza Pulman has had a remarkable three-decade-long career in music, theatre and comedy. She has performed at prestigious venues such as Glyndebourne Opera and has also established herself across the West End. Pulman is known for being a member of the satirical comedy group Fascinating Aida.

As a solo concert performer and recording artist, she possesses the ability to rediscover, reinvent, and reimagine classic songs and lost treasures. Her passion for theatre, movies, and music was instilled in her by her parents, celebrated screenwriter Jack Pulman and actress Barbara Young. Pulman's highly successful solo shows, Liza Pulman Sings Streisand and The Heart Of It have garnered rave reviews and sold-out runs.

Joe Stilgoe is an accomplished singer, pianist, and songwriter. He possesses a talent for crafting songs with a timeless quality and adapting classic tunes so that they sound fresh. Stilgoe grew up surrounded by music, inspired by songwriter and TV personality father Richard Stilgoe and opera singer mother Annabel Hunt. His career spans theatre, television, and radio and he is a frequent guest on shows like Loose Ends and The Horne Section on Radio 4. Stilgoe has collaborated with some of the world's finest orchestras and bands and has released eight albums, five of which have topped the UK Jazz chart.

About Liza Pulman & Joe Stilgoe – A Couple of Swells

Liza and Joe collaborated during the COVID-19 lockdown, on the enchanting track ‘Memphis In June’ and on the triumphant ‘Bye Bye Blackbird’ from Liza’s new EP `The Heart Of It’. Their collaborations touched the hearts of listeners worldwide, leading to the creation of A Couple of Swells – a magical musical pairing in an evening of some of the best music ever recorded.

A Couple of Swells features Pulman and Stilgoe performing classic songs from the American songbook, as well as some lesser-known gems. Their natural chemistry and voices blend together beautifully, creating a magical and unforgettable performance.