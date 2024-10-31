Little Piece of You An Atypical Musical Tickets

Little Piece of You: An Atypical Musical in Concert makes its European debut at Theatre Royal Drury Lane for a limited run. This original and groundbreaking production combines an innovative score of modern and pop-rock songs with a touching and raw story to create a must-see magical musical in concert. Be part of an extraordinary experience that will touch your soul and uplift your spirit. Tickets are available now.

About Little Piece of You An Atypical Musical

Immerse yourself in the poignant and electrifying world of Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical in Concert. Follow Shannon and Britt, a mother and daughter, as they confront their family’s hidden struggles with mental illness and embark on a brave journey to shatter the silence that has long held them captive.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Throughout her career, the author Melissa Leilani Larson has received multiple awards for her books and contributions to film, including the 2016 Utah Film Award for Best Feature Film for Freetown.

Director, Jennifer Tang was listed in Elle UK's 2020 Hotlist.

Little Piece of You An Atypical Musical Creatives