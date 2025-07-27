Little Dancer London tickets

She inspired a masterpiece, now hear her story. Playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for one night only, see this brand new musical concert from the creatives behind The Producers and Oklahoma! Book your official tickets to the Little Dancer today.

About Little Dancer

She was the muse behind a masterpiece - and then she disappeared. Little Dancer is a powerful new musical concert inspired by the real-life story of Marie van Goethem, the young Parisian ballerina who posed for Edgar Degas’ world-famous sculpture, Little Dancer of Fourteen Years.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of 19th century Paris, this original production explores the resilience, ambition, and courage of a girl fighting to find her voice in a world dominated by men. Blending rich storytelling with unforgettable music, Little Dancer brings history, art, and emotion to life on stage.

Facts and critical acclaim

Little Dancer garnered rave reviews at its sold-out runs in Washington D.C. and Seattle

Tiler Peck is the principal dancer with the New York Ballet, and is currently featured in the new hit series Étoile

(Smash, The Producers, Crazy for You, Oklahoma!, _Contac_t). The UK premiere is created by the Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning team behind Anastasia, Ragtime, and Once on This Island

Little Dancer creatives

Book and Lyrics - Lynn Ahrens

- Stephen Flaherty Director and Choreographer - Susan Stroman

Little Dancer cast