Prepare to be entertained by the UK's funniest red-headed drag queen as she brings her most ambitious show yet to town! Featuring enormous live vocals, a live band, and hilarious comedy, La Voix - The Red Ambition Tour promises a night you won't forget. Don't be a drag, just be a queen! Book your tickets for La Voix - The Red Ambition Tour at London’s Lyric Theatre in London and let La Voix show you the glitz and glamour!

About La Voix - The Red Ambition Tour

The legendary La Voix is set to delight both loyal fans and newcomers with an exceptional night of entertainment. This celebrated queen promises to deliver an unforgettable experience, combining music and humour that will surely leave the audience roaring with laughter and tapping their feet in excitement. The show features La Voix's unparalleled vocal prowess, as well as her uncanny ability to impersonate some of the most prominent divas in the music industry, all while exuding boundless energy.

About La Voix

La Voix is one of the UK's most dazzling performers. Her innovative stage shows include fabulous live singing, talented musicians, hilarious comedy and stunning gowns. With the ability to switch effortlessly between the vocal styles of iconic divas like Tina Turner, Shirley Bassey, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, and Cher, she has performed for The Royal Family, appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, and worked with big stars like Cilla Black, Sir Ian McKellen, and Pamela Anderson. La Voix's impressive career includes performances at prestigious venues such as The London Palladium and special guest appearances with Spandau Ballet at the O2 Arena.

