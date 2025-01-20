La Voix Live in London

Star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, La Voix will be putting the La into the London PalLadium! Performing for one night only, get ready for an unforgettable night of entertainment that will have you laughing, dancing, and singing along. Book your official tickets today!

About La Voix Live in London

Join La Voix for an evening filled with electrifying live performances that will leave you in awe. La Voix’s powerhouse vocals combined with side-splitting comedy guarantee an experience like no other. Get ready to be swept off your feet by the charm, talent, and humour of this incredible show!

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness the best show in town! Treat yourself and your friends to an evening of pure joy and entertainment that you’ll be talking about for days to come.

It’s Worth The Applause!