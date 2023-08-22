Tickets for La Bamba! at London's Peacock Theatre are available now!

Dance to the rhythm of life with La Bamba! Through the vibrant and pulsating rhythms of Latin, the soulful beats of R&B and explosive rock and pop melodies, La Bamba! tells the story of a young Latin American girl with an astonishing voice on a path to fulfilling her dreams. A happy story for the history books, La Bamba! honours the fact that music is a powerful force that unites us as one. Book your tickets now!

About La Bamba!

One decision is enough to change the course of her life forever.

From the moment she entered the world, Sofia, a 17-year-old from Los Angeles, felt rhythm in her veins. Since she was a child, all she ever dreamed about was being a superstar, and it all began from the moment her father gifted her a guitar.

Sofia comes to learn though, that while talent can make you a star, it's fate that turns you into a legend. With the support of her family and with inspiration from her musical role models, Sofia finds herself on a journey to unite a neighbourhood that has never been more divided.

The cast and creatives of La Bamba!

Strictly Come Dancing’s Pasha Kovalev, The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran and rising star Inês Fernandez play in the lead role of Sofia. La Bamba! features choreography from Strictly favourite and Italian Latin champion Graziano Di Prima, Erica Da Silva and associate choreography by Giada Lini.

La Bamba! is directed by multi-award-winning American director Ray Roderick and features music from across the Latin genre, from traditional folk songs to recent chart-topping hits, all arranged by award-winning maestro Alfonso Casado-Trigo.

La Bamba! tickets are available now!

This high-spirited summer fiesta will have you dancing to the setting sun, it shows how music can transform generations and transcend the greatest of differences. Book your tickets today!