Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    JULIE: The Musical Tickets at the Other Palace Studio, London

    JULIE: The Musical

    JULIE: The Musical will be hitting all the high notes at The Other Palace Studio this Summer!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for 14+
    Running time
    2 hours (including interval)
    Performance dates
    25-30 July 2023
    Content
    This production includes swearing and adult language, sexual themes, implied suicide and sexual assault

    Next Available Performances of JULIE: The Musical

    TODAY is 10th March 2023

    July 2023

    Tags:

    MusicalLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlySomething A Little Different

    We use cookies