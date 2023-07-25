Tickets now on sale for Julie the Musical

Julie the Musical is the fast-paced, punk re-telling of the 17th-century opera singer, Julie D'Aubigny, that hits all the high notes (literally.) Don’t miss your chance to see this strictly limited, 5-day run at The Other Palace Studio. Book your tickets now!

What is Julie the Musical about?

Worshipped Opera Singer… Renowned Swordswoman… Flaming Bisexual. Julie the Musical is a brand new, original musical telling the life and adventures of historical LGBTQ+ icon Julie D’Aubigny. Featuring Live Music, Comedy, Tap Dancing Sword Fights, Twerking Nuns, Kazoo Choruses, and then some more of the same in the second half!

Who is Julie D'Aubigny?

Julie D'Aubigny is down in history as one of the most chaotic characters to have ever lived. One of the first public figures to live as an openly bisexual woman, Julie seduced nuns, dueled multiple men at once, burnt down convents, was bribed by a Prince, and innovated Opera, all before she turned 30.

The cast and creatives of Julie The Musical

Written and directed by Abey Bradbury and produced by Conor Dye. The Set & Lighting Design is from Rebecca Cox, with sound by India Day. The Stage Manager is Sophie Coward.

The cast is made up of Sophie Coward, Sam Kearney-Edwardes, Fabien Pacheco, Frederick Pahus, and Georgia Stoller.

Book your tickets for Julie the Musical today.

Celebrate the extraordinary life of Julie, the queer icon who carved a place for herself in a world not built for her. Book your tickets today.