After a sell-out run at The Edinburgh Film Festival and a smash-hit Soho Theatre residency, UK comedian Jordan Gray is bringing her stand-out show The London Palladium. To see her one-woman show full of wisdom and wit, book your tickets now!

The story of Jordan Gray

Jordan Gray is one of the UK’s most promising transgender comedians who has been taking the entertainment industry storm over the past 10 years. After a decade in the music industry, including a stint on BBC’s The Voice, Gray has recently been awarded Next Up’s ‘Biggest Award in Comedy’ title and has been nominated for the Dave Comedy Award. She has been featured on the screen, with appearances on the BBC, Sky, Comedy Central and ITV and has recently worked alongside Nick Frost and Simon Pegg.

About Jordan Gray: Is it A Bird?

Jordan Gray: Is It A Bird is a masterful piece of comedy that integrates music from Gray herself. Witness grey as she tackles bigots, babies, boobs and even batman. Her extravagant performance reminds us not to take life too seriously, in all of its grand ideas, silliness, ingenious humour and all-around good vibe.

