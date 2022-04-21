Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales: Together Again, Again! tickets

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales reunite for an extremely limited run in London this spring!

The year is 2065, Jinkx and Major are, somehow, still going strong.

Jinkx is drunk, Major is bald, the world is a wreck and the reptiles are in charge. So, basically, it’s business as usual.

Following a 45 year hiatus, Jinkx and Major are desperately clinging to the vestiges of fame that remain. She’s got the voice and he has the songs. They’re still elbowing their way into the spotlight and their grudges haven’t dimmed at all.

Musical prodigy Major Scales, and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon are back taking the UK by storm with their most outrageous, titillating, and blasphemous show yet!

Though it feels like just yesterday after decades separated they’re finally Together Again, Again!

This extremely limited London reunion is selling out quickly.