Winner of over 65 international awards, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS has triumphantly returned to London’s West End.

Playing to sell out standing ovations at every performance, this bespoke fresh new production of Jersey Boys brings you closer to the action in the exclusive, intimate setting of the spectacularly refurbished Trafalgar Theatre.

Staged by the original Broadway creative team and featuring an all-new cast, JERSEY BOYS tells the story of four guys from New Jersey who had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different story—a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true. The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.