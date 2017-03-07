Menu
    Jersey Boys Cliffs Pavilion Southend Tickets at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea

    Jersey Boys Cliffs Pavilion Southend

    Jersey Boys - the unforgettable story of a group of working class boys from the wrong side of the tracks.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Age guidance: Contains genuine New Jersey language which may not be suitable for younger audiences - parental guidance advised
    Running time
    2 hours 20 min (including an interval)
    Performance dates
    4 April - 8 April 2023
    Content
    Contains genuine New Jersey language which may not be suitable for younger audiences - parental guidance advised.
    Special notice

    Please be aware that this production of Jersey Boys takes place at Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea. This is not the West End run of Jersey Boys. Please be sure you would like to attend the production in Southend-on-Sea as no exchanges, refunds or cancelations will be allowed due to venue confusion.

    Jersey Boys Cliffs Pavilion Southend Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (277 customer reviews)

    Edward Witham

    7 March 17

    Brilliant show, up with the best I have seen

    John Warren

    3 March 17

    Brilliant show, the energy and talented vocals exhibited by the cast were inspiring, a thoughly enjoyable experience that we hope to repeat soon.

