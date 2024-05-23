Jerry’s Girls London tickets

Celebrating the life and legacy of legendary award-winning Broadway composer Jerry Herman, book your tickets to Jerry’s Girls today!

What is Jerry’s Girls abouts?

Starring Olivier award winner Cassidy Janson (& Juliet) alongside Jessica Martin (Mack & Martin) and Julie Yammasee (Bonnie & Clyde), Jerry’s Girls celebrates the iconic music of Jerry Herman. With songs from Broadway classics, including the timeless Mame, Hello Dolly!, Milk & Honey, Mack & Mabel, and La Cage Aux Folles this is the perfect night out for any theatre fan!

Who was Jerry Herman?

Herman was the composer and lyricist for a number of hit Broadway musicals, starting in the 1960s, his songs were characterised by an upbeat and optimistic outlook. His most notable scores include Hello, Dolly!, one of the longest-running musical in Broadway history, and La Cage aux Folles, the first hit Broadway musical about a gay couple. Jerry Herman’s list of awards and honours is seemingly endless, including multiple Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Drama Desk Awards, the Johnny Mercer Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, the Oscar Hammerstein Award, and an entry into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

Facts and critical acclaim

Herman was one of the most commercially successful Broadway songwriters of his time. Known for his signature ‘simple, hummable showtune,’ in 2009, Herman received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, and was the recipient of the 2010 Kennedy Center Honours.

In a career spanning three decades, Herman won three Tonys and two Grammy awards.

In 2017 Olivier winner, Janson, teamed up with Beverley Knight and Amber Riley to form a musical theatre supergroup, known collectively as the Leading Ladies.

Jerry’s Girls cast

Cassidy Janson

Jessica Martin

Jule Yammanee

Jerry’s Girls creatives

Director: Hannah Chissick

Cheorgrapher: Matt Cole

Musical Supervisor and Arranger: Sarah Travis

Set and Costume Designer: Paul Farnsworth

Lighting Designer: Philip Gladwell