I’m Every Woman The Musical London Tickets

Get ready for a powerful new musical experience as I’m Every Woman: The Musical makes its global premiere at London’s Peacock Theatre. This strictly limited run brings the extraordinary life and music of Chaka Khan to the stage and reveals the woman behind the diva for the very first time.

About I’m Every Woman The Musical

From the streets of Chicago to the world stage, I’m Every Woman: The Musical tells the untold story of Chaka Khan—ten-time Grammy winner, global superstar, and unapologetically fearless woman. The show dives deep into her remarkable journey, exploring her passion for social justice, her battles within a turbulent music industry, and her triumphs over personal challenges. With powerful storytelling and raw honesty, it reveals the woman behind the voice - resilient, driven, and endlessly inspiring.

Audiences will be taken on a musical journey through Chaka Khan’s greatest hits, both as a solo artist and with the band Rufus, including Ain’t Nobody, I Feel For You, Sweet Thing, and Tell Me Something Good. Along the way, the show shines a light on her relationships, struggles, and musical collaborations with legends like Prince, Joni Mitchell, and Stevie Wonder. Bold, brilliant, and deeply human, this is more than a musical - it’s a tribute to a true original.

It’s Worth the Applause!

Chaka Khan has sold over 100 million records, and has performed on six continents to a dedicated global fanbase

Over the course of her five-decade long career, Khan has received 10 Grammy Awards, 22 nominations and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

I’m Every Woman The Musical creatives