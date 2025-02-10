Menu
    If / Then Tickets at the Savoy Theatre, London

    If / Then

    Kerry Ellis stars in the UK premiere of the Tony nominated musical.

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 8+
    Running time
    2hrs 45mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    10 February 2025

    February 2025

