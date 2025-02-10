IF/THEN London tickets

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning team behind Next To Normal present the UK premiere of IF/THEN. Starring Broadway and West End superstar Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Les Misérables), this one-off staged concert is not to be missed. Book your official tickets today.

About IF/THEN

Standing at a pivotal crossroads, Elizabeth (Kerry Ellis) faces a choice that will send her down two parallel paths, each leading to a radically different future.

On her first day back, she reconnects with Lucas, an old friend, and meets Kate, her vibrant new neighbour. Lucas invites her to join him in the world of activism, while Kate offers a lighter diversion—coffee, music, and the temptation of a charismatic guitarist nearby.

As the story unfolds, audiences follow Elizabeth’s journey along these parallel lives, exploring how every decision, no matter how small, shapes the course of destiny.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The Broadway production received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score

Tom Kitt won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album for Jagged Little Pill

Kitt and Yorkey share a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Original Score for Next to Normal.

Musical Director, Michael England, set a world record in Trafalgar Square for ‘The World's Largest Coconut Orchestra’ conducting an ensemble of 5,877 people!

IF/THEN Creatives

Director - Bill Buckhurst

Book and Lyrics - Brian Yorkey

Music - Tom Kitt

Musical Staging - Alastair David

Musical Direction - Michael England

IF/THEN Cast

Elizabeth - Kerry Ellis

Further casting to be announced.