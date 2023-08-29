Tickets for I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical are available now!

This hilarious musical show spills the beans about musical theatre and theatre fanatics alike - from the folks on stage to the ones in the shadows behind the curtain, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical explores them all.

This witty and larger-than-life gem is fresh from its third stint at the Edinburgh Fringe season, where it was a total sensation. With packed seats, a whopping 39 glowing five-star reviews and not just one, or two, but three award nominations under its belt, there’s no doubt about it - this musical extravaganza is a must-see! Book your tickets now!

About I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical takes you on a wild ride from the starry-eyed days of drama school to the land of the divas throwing shade. Maybe you'll meet the chorus member who's seen it all, or the one who's still bitter about never getting their big break.

You’ll see cringe-worthy auditions, dance routines that could turn even the most coordinated folks into a wobbling mess, and those heart-stopping moments when things go haywire right in the middle of a performance. Backstage betrayals that could give a soap opera a run for its money, die-hard fans who practically live at the theatre door, and critics who serve up honesty without a side of mercy. However, in between the chaos and drama, there are these moments that remind us why we willingly sign up for showbiz – the sweat, the tears, and the jazz hands included.

The cast and creatives of I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical

The cast of acclaimed West End and musical theatre regulars are Jennifer Caldwell (Six The Musical), Sev Keoshgerian (Little Women), Rhidian Marc (Wicked) and Julie Yammanee (Bonnie and Clyde).

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical is written by Alexander S. Bermange and Directed and Choreographed by Matthew Parker.

