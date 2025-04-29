I See Me & Meryl Streep Tickets

After a succession of sell out seasons in Australia, I See Me & Meryl Streep makes its London debut this spring at The Other Palace. Book your tickets today.

About I See Me & Meryl Streep

I See Me & Meryl Streep is a camp cabaret. It pays homage to and celebrates the actress that everyone loves; 3-time Osar winner the undeniable Meryl Streep. The story is told through the eyes of her biggest fan, a 17-year-old kid! Perplexed, she doesn’t understand why other kids don’t want to come to her house and watch Sophie’s choice. Featuring moments from classic Meryl Streep films such as Death Becomes Her, Out of Africa, Kramer vs Kramer, Devil Wears Prada; basically, every film the screen icon has starred, this a love note to the actress filled with music and laugh-a-minute moments.

Starring actor and comedian Alexandra Keddie, this show truly has all the glitz, glamour, tears, and accents that you can jab an Oscar at.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

I See Me & Meryl Streep originally debuted at in Melbourne at The Butterfly Club on 3 June 2015.

Multi-faceted Alexandra, wrote, produced and stars in the musical. Her favourite Meryl Steep film is Kramer vs Kramer.

I See Me & Meryl Streep Creatives