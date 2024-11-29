Homo Alone Tickets
It's everyone's favorite Christmas film (with a twist!) This hilarious new show, written by **Bobby Delaney** and **Jodie Prenger**, is a parody of the 1990 hit Christmas comedy, and should be on everyone's wishlist this Christmas. Come join the party and get ready for a laugh-out-loud festive musical extravaganza that will have you cracking up. Book your tickets now for a very fun and riotous night out this winter.
About Homo Alone
KEVIN!!! As Kevin’s dads jet away on a holiday to Mykonos, they realise they’ve left their beloved son, Kevin at home. Left by himself in his Soho flat, Kevin devises a plan to protect his home from a bumbling duo of burglars. These flamboyant intruders have their sights set on the family’s most prized possession. But our little Kevin has other plans for Marvina and Harretta.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Writer, Jodie Prenger won the BBC 2008 talent show I’d Do Anything.
- Since then she went on to win the Theatregoers' Choice Whatsonstage Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her role as Nancy in Oliver!