Homo Alone Tickets

It's everyone's favorite Christmas film (with a twist!) This hilarious new show, written by **Bobby Delaney** and **Jodie Prenger**, is a parody of the 1990 hit Christmas comedy, and should be on everyone's wishlist this Christmas. Come join the party and get ready for a laugh-out-loud festive musical extravaganza that will have you cracking up. Book your tickets now for a very fun and riotous night out this winter.

About Homo Alone

KEVIN!!! As Kevin’s dads jet away on a holiday to Mykonos, they realise they’ve left their beloved son, Kevin at home. Left by himself in his Soho flat, Kevin devises a plan to protect his home from a bumbling duo of burglars. These flamboyant intruders have their sights set on the family’s most prized possession. But our little Kevin has other plans for Marvina and Harretta.

Facts and Critical Acclaim