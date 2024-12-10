Here You Come Again London tickets

Following a critically acclaimed UK tour and sold-out seasons in the United States, Here You Come Again is coming to the West End! For the first time ever, all of Dolly Parton’s biggest hits can be experienced together in a rollicking and joyous musical comedy. Playing at the Riverside Studios for a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today!

What is Here You Come Again about?

Packed with the iconic songs Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again and more, this lively and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose fantasy version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times. With her wit, humour and charm, Dolly teaches him a whole lot about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps…even if your bootstraps don’t have rhinestones! This is one musical that is sure to make you smile.

It’s worth the applause!

Writer Bruce Vilanch won two consecutive Emmys for his writing of the Academy Awards telecast. He also starred in Celebrity Squares for four years.

won two consecutive Emmys for his writing of the Academy Awards telecast. He also starred in Celebrity Squares for four years. Dolly isn’t the first musical icon Jonathan Harvey has written about. His previous musicals include The Dusty Springfield Musical and the Pet Shop Boy’s Closer to Heaven. He was also the chief writer on the naughty noughties sitcom Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, and won the Evening Standard's Most Promising Playwright Award for Babies.

has written about. His previous musicals include The Dusty Springfield Musical and the Pet Shop Boy’s Closer to Heaven. He was also the chief writer on the naughty noughties sitcom Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, and won the Evening Standard's Most Promising Playwright Award for Babies. Over the course of her career, Dolly Parton has won an incredible 190 music awards, including; 11 Grammys and 48 BMI’s!

Here You Come Again cast

Dolly - Tricia Paoluccio

Further casting to be announced.

Here You Come Again creatives