An enchanting new stage production of the Grimm fairy tale, Hansel and Gretel, based on the beloved poem by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage comes to Shakespeare's Globe. Join Hansel and Gretel as they venture out into the black forest of the world...book your tickets now!

About Hansel and Gretel

‘A road made of bits of bread, says she? Yes, a road, and a road we can eat – follow me!’

Follow the unforgettable story of two brave siblings from a war-torn village, Hansel and Gretel, as they navigate the woods to safety, facing challenges and encountering suprises along the way.

With captivating music, mesmerising magic, and delightful songs, this heartwarming tale promises an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages, from 5 to 105!

Directed by the talented Nick Bagnall, known for his incredible work on Love's Labour's Lost and The Two Gentlemen of Verona at the Globe, this production is a true feast for the senses.

Be transported into a world filled with hope, wonder, and the power of family with Hansel and Gretel at Shakespeare's Globe