Hadestown + Post-Show On Stage Photo Op with Cast Member ticket

Make your West End debut with London Theatre Direct’s exclusive Hadestown + On Stage Photo Op with a Cast Member ticket! As part of The Big Summer Theatre Event, this special ticket gives you the chance to step onstage at the Lyric Theatre for an exclusive post-show photo with a member of the Hadestown cast taken by a professional photographer. It’s your chance to stand where the action unfolded and capture a once-in-a-lifetime memory after seeing the multi award-winning Hadestown.

Yes, you’ve descended into the underworld — but now you can prove you made it back. These photo op tickets are strictly limited, so book now and make your Hadestown experience unforgettable. Feeling a little camera shy? You can book Hadestown show only tickets here.

About Hadestown

Hadestown intertwines two powerful love stories — that of the young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his queen Persephone — set to a transporting folk and jazz-infused score by Anaïs Mitchell.

Inspired by ancient Greek mythology, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical invites audiences on a journey to the underworld and back, asking timeless questions about trust, sacrifice, and the cost of freedom.

About the on stage photo opportunity

The Hadestown On Stage Photo Op with Cast Member ticket is recommended for ages 8+. Children under 16 will need to be accompanied by a person aged 18+.

No specific cast member can be guaranteed.

Your digital photo will be emailed to you in 5 working days after the event (1 photo per booking).

In purchasing the ticket, customers are agreeing to data and usage of photos (see Terms and Conditions below)

Limited tickets available, strictly available only at this performance (12 August 2025)

It’s worth the applause!

The Broadway production received 14 Tony Award nominations, the most for any show at the 2019 ceremony. Of the nominations, the musical took home eight awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

The Broadway cast recording won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In addition to the Grammy and Tony wins, the mythical musical also won four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Awards, and an ACCA Award.

The actors in the Broadway production gave out flowers, similar to those featured in the artwork, to audience members who greeted them at the Stage Door.

The original Vermont production didn’t have a script. The story developed through the songs and improvisation.

Unsure of the future of the musical, a concept album was released after the initial Vermont and Massachusetts tour back in 2010.

Billy Bragg is an adoring fan, covering the track "Why We Build the Wall" on his 2018 album, Bridges Not Walls.

The cast recording of the musical debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart in the US, before it took home the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Please Bear In Mind

Hadestown is suitable for ages 8+, under 4s will not be admitted. There are some adult themes in the production.

Hadestown Cast

Main cast

Orpheus - Dylan Wood

- Dylan Wood Eurydice - Desmonda Cathabel

- Desmonda Cathabel Hades - Chris Jarman

- Chris Jarman Hermes - Cedric Neal

- Cedric Neal Persephone - Victoria Hamilton-Barritt

- Victoria Hamilton-Barritt Fate - Melanie Bright

- Melanie Bright Fate - Allie Daniel

- Allie Daniel Fate - Lauran Rae

Hadestown Creatives

Book, Music, and Lyrics - Anaïs Mitchell

- Anaïs Mitchell Director - Rachel Chavkin

- Rachel Chavkin Choreographer - David Neumann

- David Neumann Scenic Design - Rachel Hauck

- Rachel Hauck Costume Design - Michael Krass

- Michael Krass Lighting Design - Bradley King

- Bradley King Sound Design - Nevin Steinbergand Jessica Paz

- Nevin Steinbergand Jessica Paz Musical Supervision and Vocal Arrangements - Liam Robinson

- Liam Robinson Orchestration - Michael Chorneyand Todd Sickafoose

- Michael Chorneyand Todd Sickafoose Dramaturg – Ken Cerniglia

– Ken Cerniglia Casting Director – Jacob Sparrow

Terms and Conditions for Use of Event Photography

By attending Hadestown + On Stage Photo Op with Cast Member (“the Event”), you acknowledge and agree to the following terms regarding photography and videography:

1. Consent to Photography and Videography

By entering the Event premises, you consent to photography, audio recording, and video recording and its release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction for promotional purposes, including but not limited to use on websites, social media, press, and marketing materials by London Theatre Direct.

2. Rights and Ownership

All photographs and videos taken during the Event are the sole property of London Theatre Direct. Attendees waive any rights to inspect or approve the final product or the use to which it may be applied.

3. Use of Likeness

Attendees grant London Theatre Direct and its affiliates the irrevocable right to use their image, likeness, name, and voice captured during the Event for commercial, promotional, and editorial purposes in any and all media formats, now known or later developed.

4. Opt-Out Procedure

We recommend customers do not purchase this ticket if they wish to opt-out and instead purchase a regular theatre ticket for a show. However, if an attendee does not wish to be photographed or recorded for this Event, they must inform the event staff upon arrival and make reasonable efforts to avoid areas where photography and videography are actively taking place. London Theatre Direct will make reasonable efforts to honour such requests but does not guarantee exclusion from all media.

5. Third-Party Use

Photos and videos may be shared with sponsors, partners, or media outlets for further promotional use. By attending the Event, you consent to such third-party use.

6. Minors

If minors are present, the parent or legal guardian of the minor must provide explicit consent for photography. A release form may be required at the point of registration or entry.

7. Revocation of Consent

If at any time you wish to revoke your consent after the Event, please contact us via our enquiry form with a detailed request. London Theatre Direct will assess the request and take reasonable action, though full removal of distributed materials may not be possible.