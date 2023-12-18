Tickets for Go Your Own Way are available now!

Fleetwood Mac’s legacy is brought to life in the enchanting new concert Go Your Own Way! Following sold-out performances across the UK and featuring smash-hits from the Grammy Award-winning legendary band, Go Your Own Way is set to debut in the West End this December at London’s Adelphi Theatre, book your tickets today!

About Go Your Own Way

A phenomenal ensemble of musicians will take audiences on a moving journey through Fleetwood Mac’s incredible and timeless songbook as they beautifully perform their rock 'n roll signature hits in this beloved touring show.

This show perfectly captures the live energy and passion of Fleetwood Mac and pays homage to their Rumours lineup, which is still their most commercially successful to date and includes Stevie, Mick, John, Christine, and Lindsey.

With hits including ‘Dreams’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Everywhere’, ‘Rhiannon’, ‘Songbird’, ‘Little Lies’, ‘Big Love’ and many more Go Your Own Way is set to be the ultimate Fleetwood Mac celebration!

About Fleetwood Mac

The British-American rock and blues band Fleetwood Mac has enjoyed over five decades of musical magic. With multiple Grammy Awards, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, and sales of over 100 million records, Fleetwood Mac stands as one of the most successful and influential bands in history. Their timeless classics, such as ‘Go Your Own Way’, ‘Rhiannon’, and ‘Dreams’, have withstood the test of time and have become anthems of a generation.

Fleetwood Mac has continuously pushed the boundaries of musical storytelling, the band is known for their early blues sound which later developed into their signature and individual rock n’ roll style.

