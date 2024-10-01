Ghost in Concert London tickets

The heartbreaking musical returns to the West End in a brand new concert adaptation. Playing for one night only and starring Lucie Jones (Wicked, Les Misérables) and Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Kinky Boots) you better believe Ghost in Concert isn’t one to be missed! Don’t let your chance disappear, book your official tickets today!

What is Ghost in Concert about?

Putting the music in the spotlight, Ghost in Concert showcases the score from the original Olivier and Tony nominated show. Written by six-time Grammy Award Winning Glen Ballard & multi Grammy Award Winning Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, the beautiful ballads will be brought to life by a live band and sung by West End superstars Lucie Jones and Oliver Tompsett.

The story, adapted from the Oscar-winning hit film starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, follows lovers Sam and Molly as they navigate unimagined tragedy. The couple find themselves in danger walking back to their apartment one night, leaving Sam murdered and trapped between this world and the next. Unable to leave Molly and worried about the ongoing peril she now faces, Sam attempts to communicate with her through the help of dubious psychic Oda Mae Brown.

Facts and critical acclaim

Dave Stewart is the recipient of a Grammy, Brit, Ivor Novello and MTV Music Video award.

The musical is the recipient of a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Choice award, and received five Olivier and three Tony nominations.

Reprising his critically acclaimed role of Shakespeare in & Juliet. West End star, Oliver Tompsett, made his Broadway debut earlier this year.

The 1990s film won two Oscars and a BAFTA.

Ghost in Concert cast

Molly Jensen - Lucie Jones

- Lucie Jones Sam Wheat - Oliver Tompsett

Further casting to be announced.

Ghost in Concert creatives