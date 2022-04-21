Get Up Stand Up! Bob Marley musical tickets for the Lyric Theatre

The compelling true story of world-renowned reggae artist Bob Marley is now playing live on the West End stage! The new bio-musical Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical opens for previews at London's newly renovated Lyric Theatre. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Bob Marley is best known for putting reggae on the global radar and for uniting his native country of Jamaica during its dark era of warring factions.

You'll need to act fast if you want to catch the Zion Train to Pimper's Paradise for this smash-hit world premiere of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical. Tickets to see the Bob Marley jukebox musical are selling faster than you can say "Three Little Birds Dub!"

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical cast

Starring in the titular role as the iconic Rastaman Bob Marley is none other than Arinzé Kene, who is perhaps best known as both the writer and performer of his critically acclaimed one-man play, Misty, which premiered at the Bush Theatre before transferring to the West End's Trafalgar Studios. The Misty monologue is noted for having earned two Olivier Award nominations, including for Best New Play and Best Actor. Kene's other noteworthy stage credits include Death of a Salesman, One Night in Miami, Girl From the North Country, and The Lion King.

Kene is joined by Gabrielle Brooks as Rita Marley, Melissa Brown-Taylor as Marcia Griffiths, Shanay Holmes as Cindy Breakspeare, Natey Jones as Peter Tosh, Sophia Mackay as Judy Mowatt and Jacade Simpson as Bunny Wailer. The Get Up, Stand Up cast is complete by Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Savanna Jeffrey, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait and Teddy Wills.

What is the Bob Marley musical about?

As the title suggests, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical is about the legendary Rastafarian himself, Bob Marley. The musical takes inspiration from Marley's imaginative lyrics to tell his extraordinary life story from beginning to end. The Get, Up Stand Up! musical features an electrifying mix of Bob Marley's greatest hits performed live on stage.

What songs will be in the West End Bob Marley musical?

With access to Marley's broad catalogue of hits that holds no precedence, the musical Get Up, Stand Up! will feature such head-bobbing tunes as "No Woman No Cry", "3 Little Birds", "Exodus", "Get Up Stand Up", and many, many more.

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical creative team

The exciting new production has been adapted for the stage by an Olivier Award-winning team of creatives made up of writer Lee Hall (Billy Elliot The Musical) and director Clint Dyer. Lee Hall's book adopts ideas from Marley's visionary song lyrics to tell the artist's personal story.

The full creative team was recently announced and the new show will feature choreography by Shelley Maxwell, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, musical supervision by Phil Bateman, video design by Tal Yarden, and musical direction by Sean Green. It is produced in London's West End by Playful Productions, Stage Play, and Cedella Marley.

Please note that Dominic Cooke will no longer be directing this production.

Everything you need to know about Bob Marley

A master musician and statesmen, Jamaican singer Bob Marley is widely regarded as one of the most significant and influential icons in entertainment from the 20th century. Both his catchy music and alternative lifestyle have paved the way for new generations as his unwavering legacy continues to shine through his timeless hits.

Out of any posthumous celebrity, Bob Marley has the second-highest social media following to date with over 71 million Facebook fans, ranking his page among the Top 10 Facebook celebrity pages. What's more, Bob Marley's discography has managed to sell millions upon millions of records worldwide and his widely popular compilation album Legend holds the record for both the longest-charting album in Billboard history and the world's best-selling reggae album of all time.

Marley's awards and accolades include induction into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and the ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), multiple entries into the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001).

