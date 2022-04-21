Menu
    Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

    The fascinating story of Bob Marley gets the full West End treatment in the new bio-musical set to star Arinzé Kene.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    1 October 2021 - 29 January 2023
    Special notice

    Neither the late Bob Marley nor a holographic projection of the singer will be appearing in this production.

    Access
    To be confirmed.

    Who appears in Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

    Nick Gilligan

    Savanna Jeffrey

    Swing

