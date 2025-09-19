Get Down Tonight London tickets

Developed by Harry Wayne Casey (KC) himself, _Get Down Tonigh_t shines a spotlight on the love, friendship and music that defined a generation. Playing at the Charing Cross Theatre for a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today!

About Get Down Tonight

Inspired by the early years of singer, songwriter, producer and musician Harry Wayne Casey, get ready to experience the warmth of the ‘Sunshine Sound’ - an infectious blend of disco, funk, R&B and pop - that continues to inspire artists from all genres and fans of all ages.

Bursting with over 20 KC and the Sunshine Band’s legendary hits, including “That’s The Way (I Like It), “Give It Up” and ”Please Don’t Go”, Get Down Tonight is the feel-good West End musical of the year.

Facts and critical acclaim

KC and the Sunshine Band had five number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and have been featured in countless movies and commercials.

The band got its name from Harry’s nickname (KC) and the state he grew up in (Florida, aka the sunshine state)

KC and the Sunshine Band have released 15 studio albums!

Get Down Tonight creatives

Book - J. F. Lawton

Get Down Tonight cast

Casting to be announced