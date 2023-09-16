Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Gals Aloud Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Gals Aloud

    Girls Aloud are back as you’ve never seen them before in the drag extravaganza Gals Aloud!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 14+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    16 September 2023

    Next Available Performances of Gals Aloud

    TODAY is 14th August 2023

    September 2023

    Tags:

    MusicalConcerts TicketsOne-off TicketsContemporary TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest Tickets

    We use cookies