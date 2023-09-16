Tickets for Gals Aloud at the Lyric Theatre are available now!

Disco dancing with the lights down low, a host of superstar queens are putting on an epic show to pay tribute to one of the greatest Girl Groups of all time, Girls Aloud, at London’s Lyric Theatre. This high-camp, silly extravaganza treads the line between homage and parody in a way that only drag can, so call the shots now and book tickets for Gals Aloud today!

About Gals Aloud

The greatest girl band of the millennium, Girls Aloud, are back as you've never seen them before as this fierce, funny and fabulous drag concert returns to the West End. Join Nadine, Cheryl, Sarah, Nicola, and Kimberley in this hilarious tribute show that pays homage to the highs and lows the fab five, and the return of Javine. Featuring all the hits of Girls Aloud, classic solo singles, awkward tv appearances, missing passports, cloakroom attendant altercations and much more - this is a show you do not want to miss!

The cast and creatives of Gals Aloud

Gals Aloud stars drag royalty Cheryl Hole, Kitty Scott-Claus, Ophelia Love and HERR and is directed by Christopher D. Clegg.

