Fury and Elysium is a brand-new musical exploring the fascinating lives of six highly influential Weimar Republic icons, and their defiance and in the face of oppression. Bold, rebellious, and decadent, don’t miss your chance to see this strictly limited, 6-day run at The Other Palace Studio. Book your tickets now!

What is Fury and Elysium about?

Paying homage to Berlin’s queer culture, Fury and Elysium celebrates the drag kings and unlikely romances found underneath the war-ravaged capital. Explore the infamous cabaret clubs which housed a world of political, artistic, and sexual revolutions whilst the Nazi storm began to rage outside. Featuring a live band, be transported to the vibrant, violent, world of the Weimar Republic as they vow to make their mark between the two world wars.

The cast and creatives of Fury and Elysium

The full cast and creatives of Fury and Elysium are to be announced.

