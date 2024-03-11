Frozen Pride Performance Tickets

Catch Disney’s Frozen The Musical for a special performance celebrating Pride in London on Fri 28 June at 8pm. Kick off Pride weekend with an exhilarating night at the theatre. Gather your favourite people, wear your best Elsa blues, and get ready to really Let It Go at an evening packed with surprises at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Love is an open door with Frozen Pride Performance tickets

Based on Disney’s international box office sensation, Frozen The Musical in the West End brings your favourite characters back to the stage with even more songs and stories for you to fall in love with all over again. The set design, mind-blowing special effects and costumes come together in a breathtaking wonderland experience, the likes of which you’ve come to expect from the producers of such other Disney stage productions as The Lion King and Aladdin.

The 2013 film had 7 original songs, including fan favourites ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and ‘Let it Go’; when the film was adapted for the stage, the award-winning husband and wife team who provided the music and lyrics for the film came back to the table. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have created 12 more magical songs for the Broadway musical.

Standing ovations and fun facts

Frozen in London is the winner of 7 WhatsOnStage Awards.

Elsa's transformation into the ice queen while singing Let It Go is one of the greatest theatre spectacles that you will ever witness, and there’s an extra special twist for this Pride performance!

Frozen was partially inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale The Snow Queen.

It takes 44,154 stones and crystals to cover Elsa’s famous Ice Dress.

The creatives undertook a journey through the traditional fashion, art, culture and ancient architecture of Norway to influence the show and the costumes. Elsa’s magic is even said to have a ‘floral’ Norwegian quality.

Please bear in mind

Frozen The Musical is recommended for ages 6+. Under 4s will not be admitted. All persons 16 of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult and cannot be seated alone in the auditorium. All patrons, regardless of age, must have their own Frozen tickets and children must be able to sit in their own seats without assistance. This production uses smoke, haze and strobe lights.

Frozen cast

Main cast

Elsa – Samantha Barks

Anna - Laura Dawkes

Kristoff - Jammy Kasongo

Olaf - Craig Gallivan

Hans - Oliver Ormson

Duke of Weselton - Richard Frame

Sven - Ashley Birchall

Sven - Mikayla Jade

Young Elsa - Wren Erskine

Young Elsa - Elizabeth Lyons

Young Elsa - Phoebe Penfold

Young Elsa - Aanya Shah

Young Anna - Maddy Collings

Young Anna - Azaelea Zona Omar Harris

Young Anna - Tabitha Storton

Young Anna - Martha Bailey Vine

Frozen creatives

