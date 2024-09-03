Frank’s Closet Tickets

Following its sell-out run at the Union Theatre, the joyous celebration of camp, *Frank’s Closet*, returns to its music hall roots for a limited run this September at Wilton’s Music Hall. Expect fabulous costumes, dazzling choreography, and a heartwarming story as the show follows Frank’s journey of fantasy, responsibility, and being yourself.

About Frank’s Closet

Meet Frank. A soon-to-be groom with a closet full of frocks. As he prepares to marry his beloved partner Alan, it’s time to make space in the wardrobe and donate his fabulous collection of iconic diva dresses to the V&A. If only he could part with them…

Through the magical portal of his closet door, Frank retreats into a fantasy world where he is The Chairman of The Music Hall. Each diva visits him in turn, delivering a musical number (what else?) containing a gem of good - or at least well intentioned - advice. Mix in a quartet of dancing Gaiety Girls and glorious songs that straddle the British, Broadway (and Swedish) songbooks – and you have Frank’s Closet. But will frocks or fiancé ultimately triumph?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Director, Sasha Regan has been nominated in the Off West End Awards for Best Artistic Director for two years running

Composer Stuart Wood was inspired by Hoxton Hall's history and artists to write the musical.

Creatives

Book, music and lyrics - Stuart Wood

Director

- Sasha Regan