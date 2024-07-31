Frankie Goes to Bollywood London tickets

Following a critically acclaimed UK tour, Frankie Goes to Bollywood (via the Southbank Centre). Playing in the capital for a strictly limited run, book your tickets to this brand new British musical now.

What is Frankie Goes to Bollywood about?

inspired by real stories of British women caught in the spotlight of the biggest film industry in the world. Frankie never wanted to be a star, but after a chance encounter with a director, she finds herself transported to the ruthless world of Bollywood.

As she climbs the slippery ladder of stardom, Frankie must confront herself, and what she is willing to do for fame and fortune. Can she cement herself in the Bollywood family whilst still be true to herself?

Featuring heroes and villains, ornate costumes, and spectacular sets galore, get ready to be swept off your feet by this tale of being British in Bollywood.

Facts and critical acclaim

‘Witty and knowing’ – The Stage

Artistic director of Rifco Theatre Company, Pravesh Kumar , recently received an MBE for his services to British theatre.

, recently received an MBE for his services to British theatre. As part of the Diwali celebrations, Niraj Chag’s work was recently played at White House.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 8+.

Frankie Goes to Bollywood cast

Laila Zaidi

Helen K Wint

Shakil Hussain

Gigi Zahir

Navin Kundra

Katie Stasi

Frankie Goes to Bollywood creatives

Book - Pravesh Kumar

Music and Songs - Niraj Chag

Songs and Lyrics - Tasha Taylor Johnson

Costume design - Andy Kumar