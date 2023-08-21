Tickets are now available for Fireman Sam Saves the Circus!

Fireman Sam Saves the Circus, and our Summer Holidays as he swaps Pontypandy for Kingston Upon Thames this August! Playing for a strictly limited run (he has to get back to Pontypandy Fire Station after all)

About Fireman Sam Saves the Circus!

When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?

Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele, and Norman in an all-singing, dancing, action-packed show. You can become a fire-fighter cadet and then watch the magic of the circus.

So, come along to Pontypandy and watch the adventures unfold!

Fireman Sam Saves the Circus at the Rose Theatre

