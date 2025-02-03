Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Figaro: An Original Musical Tickets at the London Palladium, London

    Figaro: An Original Musical

    A captivating new musical on the price and consequences of fame.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a parent or guardian who is at least 18 years old. Children under 4 years of age (including babes in arms) will not be admitted into the auditorium.
    Running time
    To be confirmed
    Performance dates
    3rd - 4th February 2025
    Special notice

    Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a parent or guardian who is at least 18 years old. Children under 4 years of age (including babes in arms) will not be admitted into the auditorium.

    Next Available Performances of Figaro: An Original Musical

    TODAY is 21st May 2024

    February 2025

    Tags:

    MusicalPremiere TicketsLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies