What is Figaro: An Original Musical about?

Sienna dreams of moving away from the life expected of her and becoming a performer instead. Her life takes a turn when she meets two young orphans and is thrust into the world of traveling performers. Sienna meets a man named Figaro, who promises to make all her dreams come true, but fame comes at a price. How far will Sienna go to achieve the dreams she’s always wanted?

Sienna’s journey to discover herself and live the life she always wanted is filled with twists and turns, culminating in a moment that will change the course of her life forever.

Facts and critical acclaim

Will Nunziata has won multiple awards for his directing including New York Movie Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short), and London Movie Awards (Best Short Film, Best Director).

Ashley Jana is an indie singer-songwriter with over 60 million streams across her music.

Please bear in mind

Children under 4 will not be admitted into the auditorium.

Figaro: An Original Musical cast and creatives

Main creatives

Director: Will Nunziata

Book: Ashley Jana and Will Nunziata

Ashley Jana and Will Nunziata Music and Lyrics: Ashely Jana

Main cast

Casting to be announced.