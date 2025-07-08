Fiddler On The Roof + On Stage Photo Op + Complimentary Drink ticket

Make your West End debut with London Theatre Direct’s exclusive Fiddler On The Roof + On Stage Photo Op + Complimentary Drink ticket! As part of The Big Summer Theatre Event, this special ticket gives you the chance to step onstage at the Barbican for an exclusive post-show photo taken by a professional photographer. It’s your chance to stand where the action unfolded, and capture a once-in-a-lifetime memory after seeing the Olivier Award-winning Fiddler On The Roof. And we'll even throw in a complimentary drink to celebrate your star-making turn.

These photo op tickets are strictly limited, so book now and make your Fiddler On The Roof experience unforgettable. Feeling a little camera shy? You can book Fiddler On The Roof show only tickets here.

About Fiddler On The Roof

Tevye, a dairy farmer, is an old-fashioned man who finds solace in tradition. Like many fathers in the close-knit community of Anatevka, he has raised his descendants to follow the Jewish customs of his long-gone ancestors. The time has now arrived for him to find husbands worthy of marrying his precious daughters. As tradition has it, he must find the perfect suitable match. But in 1905 Tsarist Russia, this is easier said than done as the country wobbles on thin ice, just one bad incident away from a violent uproar, a new era in which young people listen to their hearts and not their elders…

Fiddler on the Roof has enchanted theatregoers from all around the world since it first premiered on Broadway in 1964. After garnering a whopping nine Tony Awards, it was adapted into a blockbuster film that won an Oscar, and features some of musical theatre’s most memorable songs, including ‘If I Were A Rich Man,’ ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset.’

About the on stage photo opportunity

The Fiddler On The Roof + On Stage Photo Op + Complimentary Drink ticket is recommended for ages 12+. Children under 16 will need to be accompanied by a person aged 18+.

You will be given your Fiddler On The Roof + On Stage Photo Op + Complimentary Drink ticket by a member of the London Theatre Direct team before the show. Please head to the Main Box Office on Level 1 to meet them.

Your digital photo will be emailed to you in 5 working days after the event (1 photo per booking. Please note this is an on stage photo op with no cast members).

In purchasing the ticket, customers are agreeing to data and usage of photos

Limited tickets available, strictly available only at this performance (2.30pm, 8 July 2025)

Your Photo Op will be post-show, you will be emailed details of this beforehand.

About the complimentary drink

Each ticket includes one standard drink voucher, which will be handed to you by a member of London Theatre Durect from the meeting point (Main Box Office on Level 1), valid on the event date only.

Voucher is redeemable for either a medium glass of red or white wine, or 1x bottle of beer, or 1x bottle of cider, or 1x soft drink

18+ only for alcohol. ID required. Drink service is subject to RSA (Responsible Service of Alcohol) policies.

Vouchers have no cash value and are non-transferable, non-refundable, and not replaceable if lost.

Tickets are non-refundable, except in case of event cancellation.

Event organizers reserve the right to make changes to the lineup or schedule and to remove anyone for disruptive behaviour.

It’s worth the applause!

In 1972, the show became the longest-running musical in Broadway history and was awarded a special Tony in recognition. The award had plenty of company, as it had already picked up nine of the awards when it first opened in 1964!

Director Jordan Fein was the recipient of the Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Boris Sagal Fellowship.

The song Sunrise, Sunset is often played at weddings, and in 2011 Sheldon Harnick wrote two versions of the song, suitable for same-sex weddings, with minor word changes.

The critically acclaimed documentary, Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles, details the musical’s history and ongoing legacy.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+, children under 4 will not be admitted.

Fiddler on the Roof main cast

Tevye - Adam Dannheisser

- Adam Dannheisser Golde - Lara Pulver

- Lara Pulver Yente - Beverley Klein

- Beverley Klein Tzeitel - Natasha Jules Bernard

- Natasha Jules Bernard Hodel - Georgia Bruce

- Georgia Bruce Chava - Hannah Bristow

- Hannah Bristow Shprintze - Ashleigh Schuman

- Ashleigh Schuman Bielke - Georgia Dixon

- Georgia Dixon Motel - Dan Wolff

- Dan Wolff The Fiddler - Raphael Papo

Fiddler on the Roof creatives

Director – Jordan Fein

– Jordan Fein Book – Joesph Stein

– Joesph Stein Choreographer – Julia Cheng

– Julia Cheng Music – Jerry Bock

– Jerry Bock Lyrics – Sheldon Harnick

– Sheldon Harnick Musical Supervisor – Mark Aspinall

– Mark Aspinall Designer - Tom Scutt

- Tom Scutt Sound Designer – Nick Lidster

– Nick Lidster Lighting Designer – Aideen Malone

– Aideen Malone Musical Director – Dan Turek

– Dan Turek Season Associate Sound Designer – James Hassett

– James Hassett Casting Director – Stuart Burt CDG

Terms and Conditions for Use of Event Photography

By attending Fiddler On The Roof + On Stage Photo Op + Complimentary Drink (“the Event”), you acknowledge and agree to the following terms regarding photography and videography:

1. Consent to Photography and Videography

By entering the Event premises, you consent to photography, audio recording, and video recording and its release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction for promotional purposes, including but not limited to use on websites, social media, press, and marketing materials by London Theatre Direct.

2. Rights and Ownership

All photographs and videos taken during the Event are the sole property of London Theatre Direct. Attendees waive any rights to inspect or approve the final product or the use to which it may be applied.

3. Use of Likeness

Attendees grant London Theatre Direct and its affiliates the irrevocable right to use their image, likeness, name, and voice captured during the Event for commercial, promotional, and editorial purposes in any and all media formats, now known or later developed.

4. Opt-Out Procedure

We recommend customers do not purchase this ticket if they wish to opt-out and instead purchase a regular theatre ticket for a show. However, if an attendee does not wish to be photographed or recorded for this Event, they must inform the event staff upon arrival and make reasonable efforts to avoid areas where photography and videography are actively taking place. London Theatre Direct will make reasonable efforts to honour such requests but does not guarantee exclusion from all media.

5. Third-Party Use

Photos and videos may be shared with sponsors, partners, or media outlets for further promotional use. By attending the Event, you consent to such third-party use.

6. Minors

If minors are present, the parent or legal guardian of the minor must provide explicit consent for photography. A release form may be required at the point of registration or entry.

7. Revocation of Consent

If at any time you wish to revoke your consent after the Event, please contact us via our enquiry form with a detailed request. London Theatre Direct will assess the request and take reasonable action, though full removal of distributed materials may not be possible.