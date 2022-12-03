Tickets for Father Christmas Needs a Wee! are available now!

Coming to the London Arts theatre, the musical adaptation of Nicholas Allan's beloved book combines sparkles, bounciness and everything festive in this sure-to-be family-favourite production.

Father Christmas really, really needs a wee

Father Christmas is checking off all the names on his list this Christmas as he heads around all the local neighbourhoods. After nibbling on numerous tasty sweet treats and gulping gallons of milk, he realises something uncomfortable as he approaches the chimney of number 10 - he seriously needs a WEE!

About Father Christmas Needs a Wee!

'Father Christmas needs a wee. He's been drinking drinks since half past three.'

The concept of the production was derived from Nicholas Allan’s adored book Father Christmas Needs a Wee. Nicholas Allan is a veteran of storytelling, having studied Fine Art at the Slade, his highly popular picture books have won him several awards. He is also the author of Hilltop Hospital, a book that has been adapted into a BAFTA-winning television series. The story of Father Christmas Needs a Wee has been described as one that children want to read again and again. The stage adaptation is sure to evoke similar reactions!

Casting and creatives for Father Christmas Needs a Wee! will be announced in due course.

With explosive music and brilliant gags, this musical is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas.